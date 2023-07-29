Toni Storm Replaces Liv Morgan in Mildred Burke Biopic, Kamille Is A Replacement For Charlotte Flair

It was reported earlier this week that Kamille will be playing June Byers in Queen of the Ring, the upcoming biopic about Mildred Burke. PWInsider reports that Kamille is replacing Charlotte Flair, who was previously cast in the role. Meanwhile, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm is playing Clara Mortensen. That role was previously held by another WWE star, Liv Morgan. There’s no word on why both roles were recast.

Byers was a major rival of Burke during her heyday. Meanwhile, Mortensen was a big star during the 1930s and 40s, before she moved into acting.

The film is written and directed by Ash Avildsen. It also stars Emily Bett Rickards as Burke, Francesca Eastwood as Mae Young, Marie Avgeropoulos as Leona Gordon, Josh Lucas as Billy Wolfe, Deborah Ann Woll as Gladys Gillem, Kelli Berglund as Nell Stewart, Martin Kove as Al Haft and Walton Goggins as Jack Pfefer.

Here’s a synopsis: The true story of the tough, gutsy Mildred Burke, the first world famous female pro wrestler and million dollar athlete, who becomes a champion of a growing entertainment franchise in the 1930s-1950s. Married to business partner BILLY WOLFE, the brilliant but vicious entrepreneur who pioneered women wrestlers, Mildred endured his infidelity and physical abuse despite the rise of her own power until she couldn’t take it any more. With courage, panache and a loyal following, Mildred challenged the all-male hierarchy of the wrestling world as she became the first woman to headline over men.“