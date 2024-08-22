wrestling / News
Toni Storm Retains Women’s World Title On AEW Dynamite, Attacked By Mariah May
Toni Storm fended off Saraya to retain the AEW Women’s World Title on this week’s Dynamite, but was attacked by Mariah May after. Wednesday night’s show saw Storm defend her championship against Saraya just a few days before All In. She defeated the former champion with a Storm Zero, but after the match May attacked her with the shoe and laid her out.
May is set to challenge Storm for the Championship at All In on Sunday.
