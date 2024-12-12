Toni Storm Returns On AEW Dynamite After Mariah May Retains Women’s World Title

Mariah May retained her championship on AEW Dynamite, only to be confronted by the return of Toni Storm. Wednesday night’s show saw May retain her AEW Women’s World Championship in the main event by defeating Mina Shirakawa. May got the victory with a Storm Zero after a back and forth bout.

After the match, Storm’s “Watch What’s Next” theme played and she came out in her original, non-Timeless look. Thunder Rosa, who was sitting at ringside, was holding up a “WTF” sign and May glared as Storm posed on the ramp.

Storm has been away from TV since she lost the Women’s World Title to May at All In. She made appearances in CMLL and STARDOM but lost her matches and said last month she was retiring.