Toni Storm Reveals Her Dream Matchups, Praises Natalya’s Positive Attitude

– In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Toni Storm discussed some of her dream opponents. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Toni Storm on Meiko Satomura: “I’m obsessed with her. I’ve been obsessed with her for years. She’s just a dream, she’s just the best. She’s not afraid as well to just go hard and I love that about her. That’s what would bring me out. She would do something to me in matches to bring out this inner-rage, inner-fire this inner-fight. Because I feel like she made me stronger and I mean that. That’s not fake. Being in the ring with her made me tougher, stronger. Now I feel like there’s nothing you can do to me. Try and knock me down. She really helped me a lot.”

On wanting to face Natalya: “There are so many amazing potential matches. Someone I would like to be in there with, it would be cool to get a match with Nattie. Against Natalya, that would be cool. That’s someone I’ve idolized for a really long time since I was a teenager. A huge role model in my life. Someone that I would like to step into the ring with and see what I could do. It would be a good test for me to see how far I’ve come. That would be a match I’d like to have someday.”

Her thoughts on Natalya’s positive attitude: “I don’t know how she does it. She could be like the most exhausted ever, but she’s still there with a smile on her face just killing it all the time. She is a very strong woman. But I know she wouldn’t go easy on me which is why going up against her would be a good test for me. A good true test.”

Toni Storm was drafted to stay on the SmackDown roster in October.