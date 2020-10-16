Toni Storm Discusses Her Royal Rumble Appearance Being A Career Highlight, Wanting To Face Io Shirai In NXT

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Toni Storm discussed being involved in the women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year, wanting to face Io Shirai in NXT, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

On being involved in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year: “It is surreal, and I still look at that as one of the best moments in my career, but I also don’t want to only have that one moment. I don’t want to rest on just the one Royal Rumble appearance, and I’m looking to add more amazing moments throughout my career, so my eyes are on the future and what I can do next. I’ll never forget it though.”

On who she’s looking forward to facing after her NXT return: “I’ve faced a lot of those girls in the past, but would have to say Shirai, because she’s got the NXT Championship I want. I’m going for the top prize, and at the moment that means going through Shirai. I’m all in, and I’ve beat her once already, so I’m looking forward to the rematch because I can do it again.”