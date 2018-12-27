Toni Storm Says Becky Lynch Is Her Biggest Inspiration In WWE

– Toni Storm discussed her inspirations in the ring during an interview with Express in the UK. Highlights are below:

On Becky Lynch: “Becky Lynch is currently my biggest inspiration. She is taking the women’s division to a completely different level. Her strengths and her fire are definitely inspiring me right now. I hope to eventually step into the ring with her because I feel the biggest competition at the moment is Becky Lynch.”

On whether she’d rather face Lynch or Ronda Rousey: “They’re both kind of level right now but in the last few weeks especially Becky Lynch has made waves all over the world. I definitely want to be in the ring with her.”