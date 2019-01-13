Toni Storm Says NXT is Helping Elevate Independent Wrestling

– Toni Storm spoke with Planeta Wrestling for a new interview discussing NXT’s impact on the independent wrestling scene and more. Video is below, plus some highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On wanting to face Becky Lynch: “I really want to be in there with Becky. She’s someone that’s inspired me so much, especially in recent times, ya know, she’s the man. I just love her strength, and I love her fire, and she’s a strong woman, and that inspires me. That’s why I keep doing this.”

On her advice to women wrestlers: “Don’t let anything stand in your way. Don’t take any crap from anybody and don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t. Don’t let anyone get in your way, no matter what you do, because they are going to try to stand in your way, and people are going to try and take your happiness, and take what you want away from you, and, don’t ever let that happen, and just keep pushing, keep going! Do whatever you want in life.”

On NXT helping the indies: “Independent wrestling is at the best it’s ever been and then what WWE has done, they just come in, and they just elevated it for us so that we can pursue more. And I’m so thankful for that because it’s just making it more mainstream, and making it more popular, and that’s what we needed. I think independent wrestling needs more exposure because it’s so incredible and this is going to help it a lot.”