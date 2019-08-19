wrestling / News
Toni Storm Says NXT UK Women’s Title Reign Still Doesn’t Feel Real
– Speaking with Alicia Atout, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm discussed how it’s still surreal to her that she’s champion. Highlights are below:
On her NXT UK Women’s Championship reign: “Still doesn’t feel real, like it’s really, really weird. I’ll see my championship belt, and I’ll just assume it’s one of the replicas I had when I was growing up. And then I’m like ‘Oh wait, no, this is real and I have to look after it.’ It’s crazy, It’ll never sink in. Like — yeah, pretty wild.”
On travelling with the title’: “I love being champion, but the travelling — it’s not only really heavy, and that’s probably why my shoulder is killing me right now. Like, not even the matches, it’s just the luggage. But going through security, I’m sick of the same palava that happens every time, where it gets pulled over every time. I’m always stuck in security for at least an hour, all the time. It’s always me, and they gotta take the belt out. And then they’ve gotta show everyone and be like ‘We’ve got a wrestler over here!’ Everyone just crowds around, and then they start waving and I’m like, ‘Can we not? Everyone’s looking, and I’ve not got any makeup on right now because it’s 4 AM and I’m trying to get on a flight somewhere!’ It just — if security people could just back off. Just let me get to where I need to be, get to my buffet with the shiny shiny, that’d be great.”
