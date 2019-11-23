wrestling / News
Toni Storm Says She Isn’t Officially Part of Team NXT For Survivor Series
November 23, 2019
– Toni Storm is throwing a little bit of question into her status for the women’s Team NXT for Survivor Series. After Storm was revealed as part of what was presumed to be part of Team NXT with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox, Storm appeared in a backstage video saying she hasn’t “been formally asked.”
Storm said, “I can’t really jut sit in the UK and let everyone have the fun. Maybe I’ll be there or maybe I won’t be. Maybe I will, I guess we’ll see.”
