Toni Storm Says She Took Time Off to Deal With Shoulder Injury, Whether WWE Main Roster His Her Goal

– Toni Storm spoke with Sportskeeda ahead of her match with Kay Lee Ray at NXT TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend. You can see some highlights below:

On her NXT UK Women’s Title defense against Kay Lee Ray at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff: “I’m feeling quite a lot of things. Obviously this is the biggest defence that I’ve had so far and it’s not just against anyone, it’s against Kay Lee Ray who’s been one of my best friends, if not family to me for the longest time, ever since moving to the UK. So there’s been a lot of emotions going into it, a lot of nerves, even excitement. I just get, you know, quite worked up going into matches this big. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Yeah, this is quite a big one!”

On Ray breaking kayfabe to bring in personal stuff about her during the feud: “To be honest a lot of that was real. The thing that’s so unique about this is that there’s a lot of real stuff involved. It’s kind of bringing out a different side to me I think, going into this because very rarely does it get personal at this level. Especially by someone that I’ve known and trusted for such a long time. It’s brought out a whole different emotion out of me I’m feeling a lot of things all at once. All I can say is that it’s going to be one hell of a fight because if you bring up personal stuff it can get a bit different.”

On if she worries about putting on a ‘good match’ at Takeover: “When I’m there with people like Kay Lee I’m not even worried because for the longest time, as best friends, we would put on incredible matches. I’ve had the best matches of my life against Kay Lee Ray. But now that we have actual heat now, and personal stuff has gone backwards and forwards I really have a good feeling about this one. I know that I can take it to a whole different level if she could ‘push my buttons’ you could say!”

On reports of her injury: “Well basically, I’m travelling a lot, I’m working a lot, I’m doing a lot of shows. Obviously, I’m going to be okay for TakeOver. I just had to cancel a few bookings to prevent injury because sometimes you just get to a point and after ten years my body starts to, kind of, fail me a little bit … But yeah, I did have a little bit of an issue with my shoulder and I just needed to take a break because there’s so much at stake. I’m going into the biggest match of my career so far. My biggest title defence since being champion. So I just have to actually take care of myself for a few weeks leading into this. I can’t take any risks at the moment because what we do to our bodies can be so dangerous so I’m basically just getting myself in proper condition because there’s so much at stake.”

On if she enjoys competing at other promotions: “Oh, hell yeah! That’s the best part. We still get to do loads of different and exciting things. Like every single company that I go to, whether I’m working at NXT UK, or wXw or Progress, everything is so different that it helps keep it interesting. But at the same time, it does, of course, take its toll. Which is why I’ve had to really just get serious and really take care of myself going into [NXT TakeOver: Cardiff].”

On how she feels about her WWE career so far: “Yeah, to be honest, I’m really proud of all the achievements I’ve made because It’s not something I ever thought I could do because people like me don’t do things like this but at the same time I’m ready to step it up to the next level. I want to be the best NXT Women’s Champion there is, and then take it from there. I was just want to keep on that road and just hopefully get to the main roster and take out some championships there.”

On if the main roster is her goal: “Yeah, that’s the dream! I want to headline WrestleMania, whether that’s with Becky Lynch or anyone else, that’s what I want to do. I guess I won’t stop until I get there!”