Toni Storm Says She Wants To Put An End To ‘Interim Nonsense’

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Toni Storm said that she wants to beat Thunder Rosa and put an end to what she calls ‘nonsense’ with the AEW interim women’s title. Here are highlights:

On her run in AEW so far: “I’ve really loved it so far. I’ve really loved putting myself into AEW, and it’s my life now. I’m on the road with them every week, and I love it. I get to go out and compete and perform for great crowds all over the United States and Canada, which is awesome. So, I’m just having a really awesome time, as stressful as it is being champion and, you know, high expectations of me. It’s a lot of pressure, but I just love being a part of a locker room. They have such a great locker room full of wonderful, hardworking people. Now. I feel like I’m at home, I feel like I’ve found a family within AEW. I’m loving it. but I have a hell of a target on my back,” she said. “It’s very stressful right now, as much as I’m enjoying it. You know, everyone’s targeting me, I’ve got the thing that everyone wants. So, yeah, it’s been busy.”

On Jade Cargill: “I’m so impressed with Jade. She just kind of didn’t come from a wrestling background, I always find that interesting. I came from a background where I started when I was a kid. It’s always been my life. She’s kind of come into it in the past few years and just is incredible. You know, she’s just one of those people who will pick it up just so fast. And she looks like an action figure for Christ’s sake. It’s not surprising that she’s a champion in AEW and for as long as she has.”

On her goals in AEW: “I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense. That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work. Right now. I guess it’s about being a good champion, being a strong champion. That’s what I’m up against every day. I’m working harder than I ever had in my entire career. The time is now. I look at every week as just an opportunity to prove myself. I love giving it my all and who knows where we go from here? But all I know is I’m gonna continue to work hard.”