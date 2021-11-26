wrestling / News
Toni Storm Says We Should Normalize Talking About Mental Health
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with WWE Deutschland (via Fightful), Toni Storm said that people should normalize talking about mental health and if anyone is struggling, they should talk to someone.
She said: “It can be rough out there. Not everyone is having a good time at all times, even WWE superstars. Yeah, I’m this ‘big ol WWE superstar.’ At the same time, I’m a real person and it’s okay to be human and talk to people and be yourself and normalize that. Normalize speaking out and talking to people and getting through your stuff because life ain’t easy. I’m sure you all know that.”
