Toni Storm Set for Twitter Q&A Before WarGames

– NXT has announced that Toni Storm will be taking part in a Twitter Q&A session tomorrow before NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020. Fans can send their questions using the hashtag #AskToni.

Toni Storm is part of Team Candice along with Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. They are set to face Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai in the women’s WarGames match at tomorrow’s event. The card will air live on the WWE Network.