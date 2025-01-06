Toni Storm Says She’s ‘Settling In’ At AEW, Asks Stars To Watch Her Match In New Video

Toni Storm says that she’s getting comfortable in AEW after her “first few weeks,” enough that she can ask people for advice. AEW posted a new video with Storm backstage at Collision where she talks about how she’s “settling in” and feeling more comfortable. She noted that she is planning to use all the resources she can and is seen approaching several stars including Alex Reynolds asking to watch her match.

Following the match, she can be seen coming up to Jeff Jarrett, Colt Cabana and Daniel Garcia asking for advice and drawing looks of befuddlement.