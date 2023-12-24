Timeless Toni Storm Shares Her Favorite Holiday Traditions

– AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm spoke about some of her favorite holiday traditions for a new interview from AEW, which you can see below.

Toni Storm revealed, “I used to host the annual Key Party, which we had to stop because of a couple of incidents.” Regarding her favorite holiday meal, Storm added, “I’ll tell you, I love a bit of spotted dick, which is actually the reason we had to cancel the annual key parties.”

Timeless Toni Storm is set to defend her title later this month against former Women’s World Champion Riho at AEW Worlds End. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.