Toni Storm Talks Title Win, Calls For New Challengers On AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm had sharp words for Mariah May on this week’s AEW Dynamite, cutting a promo about her AEW Women’s World Title win at Grand Slam Australia. Wednesday night’s episode saw the Timeless One deliver an in-ring promo where she reflected on her match with May on this past weekend’s show to recapture the title.

Storm called May the woman From Hell and the woman who broke her heart, took her title and ruined her soul before saying May was a “sick bitch” and that she was proud of her. Storm said that May gave her the fight of her life and she won via her small package, then saying, “They say the best things come in small packages. But darling, you should have worn protection because I railed you with the biggest package there’s ever been!”

Storm said May had been exiled and mentioned her role in the upcoming Queen of the Ring film, and said that if she was going to be the best, she had to face the best. She challenged the women of wrestling to face her and mentioned Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and her favorite call-out in Wendi Richter.