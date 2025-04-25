wrestling / News

Toni Storm Attends TCM Film Festival, George Lucas Photobombs Her

April 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 2-19-25 Toni Storm Image Credit: AEW

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm attended the TCM Film Festival, where she was photobombed by George Lucas. The photobomb appears to be accidental, as Lucas was simply walking by.

The opening night of the event happened at TCL Chinese Theater and featured a screening of The Empire Strikes Back.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Toni Storm, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading