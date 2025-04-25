wrestling / News
Toni Storm Attends TCM Film Festival, George Lucas Photobombs Her
AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm attended the TCM Film Festival, where she was photobombed by George Lucas. The photobomb appears to be accidental, as Lucas was simply walking by.
The opening night of the event happened at TCL Chinese Theater and featured a screening of The Empire Strikes Back.
“Timeless” Toni Storm shines on the @TCM Film Festival red carpet in Hollywood ✨
The AEW Women’s World Champion attended the screening of @starwars 'The Empire Strikes Back' on the opening night of #TCMFF at the @ChineseTheatres! pic.twitter.com/G4Zguw3foA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2025
George Lucas casually photobombing AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm @ the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival might be my favorite red carpet moment in the history of cinema. pic.twitter.com/QhJpiAUkHY
— #SlideForBrasso (@bugattielroy) April 25, 2025
