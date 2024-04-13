Toni Storm Teases Possible Feud With Mercedes Mone, Says She Is The Money

In an interview with News4Jax (via Fightful), Toni Storm called out Mercedes Mone, saying that she is the true money-maker for AEW because she’s the Women’s champion.

She said: “Ms. Mone. She’s all about the money. The money. I’m sat right here. I am, arguably, money, aren’t I? All this money talk. All this money talk. The money is right here, darling. I have this [AEW Women’s Championship].“