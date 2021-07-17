wrestling / News
Toni Storm To Make WWE Smackdown Debut On Next Week’s Episode
July 16, 2021 | Posted by
Toni Storm is officially coming to WWE Smackdown next week. Tonight’s show featured a vignette that announced the NXT star will be arriving next week.
Storm last competed in NXT on May 18th in a win over Zoey Stark. Smackdown airs next Friday in a split broadcast from Cleveland, Ohio and the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, and airs live on FOX.
NEXT FRIDAY on #SmackDown
It's TONI TIME for the @WWEUniverse! pic.twitter.com/VTYm9tMCJo
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021