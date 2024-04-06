wrestling / News

Toni Storm To Toast Thunder Rosa On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm will toast to Thunder Rosa on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that Storm will give Rosa a Charleston Championship Champagne Toast on this next Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for next week’s episode is:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Toni Storm’s Charleston Championship Champagne Toast to Thunder Rosa

AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm, Jeremy Thomas

