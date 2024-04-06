Toni Storm To Toast Thunder Rosa On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm will toast to Thunder Rosa on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that Storm will give Rosa a Charleston Championship Champagne Toast on this next Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for next week’s episode is:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Toni Storm’s Charleston Championship Champagne Toast to Thunder Rosa