Toni Storm Says She Underwent Surgery, Britt Baker Comments

Toni Storm has revealed that she underwent surgery, but she’ll still be at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Storm posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday to note that she underwent the surgery, tagging it “#ToothlessAggression” implying that it was dental surgery. She promised that she would be there on Wednsday for next week’s Dynamite.

Britt Baker, who is set to face Storm in a four-way match for the interim AEW Women’s World Championship at All Out, posted to Twitter to say:

“Toni should probably stay home and rest, but I know a great dentist if any post-op problems arise”