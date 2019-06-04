wrestling / News
Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven NXT UK Women’s Title Match Set for ICW Event in July
June 4, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Piper Niven challenged Toni Storm to a match for Storm’s NXT UK women’s title at an upcoming ICW event. Even Sasha Banks volunteered to accept the matchup. Insane Championship Wrestling has now confirmed that the match will happen at Shug’s House Party Night 2. You can check out the announcement below.
The event will be held on July 28. Storm will defend her NXT UK women’s title against Niven for the event.
BREAKING: @viperpiperniven vs. @tonistorm_ for the @NXTUK #WomensTitle at #SHP6 Night 2 on 28 July. https://t.co/TSNaiG2Kcx pic.twitter.com/aBSedeqjkd
— ICW (@InsaneChampWres) June 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Michelle McCool On How Her Relationship with Undertaker Started, Hiding Relationship At the Beginning
- Details On Backstage Reaction Within WWE To Jon Moxley’s Interview On Talk Is Jericho
- Shane Helms Recalls Getting Heat For Trying to Get AJ Styles Hired by WWE in 2002
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Talks with Randy Savage in 1996, Attempts To Bring In John Madden For WrestleMania