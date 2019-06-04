Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven NXT UK Women’s Title Match Set for ICW Event in July

– As previously reported, Piper Niven challenged Toni Storm to a match for Storm’s NXT UK women’s title at an upcoming ICW event. Even Sasha Banks volunteered to accept the matchup. Insane Championship Wrestling has now confirmed that the match will happen at Shug’s House Party Night 2. You can check out the announcement below.

The event will be held on July 28. Storm will defend her NXT UK women’s title against Niven for the event.