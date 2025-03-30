wrestling / News

Toni Storm Sends Warning To Megan Bayne On Tonight’s AEW Collision, Bayne and Penelope Ford Attack

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Megan Bayne AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm sent a message to her AEW Dynasty opponent Megan Bayne. Storm will defend her AEW Women’s World title against Bayne at the event.

During the promo, Storm reminded everyone who she is and said that she planned to leave Dynasty with Bayne’s tits in her purse. Bayne and Penelope Ford then attacked, laying her out.

