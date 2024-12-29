wrestling / News

Toni Storm Picks Up Win On AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour

December 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Worlds End Zero Hour 2024 Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm continued her path as an up-and-coming rookie at AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour with a win. Storm defeated Leila Grey in the first match on the pre-show, pinning Gray with an inside cradle.

You can see the pre-show livestream below:

