wrestling / News
Toni Storm Picks Up Win On AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour
December 28, 2024 | Posted by
Toni Storm continued her path as an up-and-coming rookie at AEW Worlds End: Zero Hour with a win. Storm defeated Leila Grey in the first match on the pre-show, pinning Gray with an inside cradle.
You can see the pre-show livestream below:
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Recalls a Time When Vince McMahon Made Him Feel Paralyzed With Fear
- JBL Recalls Being Ribbed By Soldiers During First WWE Tribute To The Troops Tour
- Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
- Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic