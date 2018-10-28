Quantcast

 

Toni Storm Wins 2018 Mae Young Classic at Evolution (Highlights)

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm WWE Evolution

– Toni Storm became the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution on Sunday. Storm defeated Io Shirai at the all-women’s PPV to become the second winner of the annual tournament, following in the footsteps of Kairi Sane. You can see highlights from the match below via WWE’s Twitter accounts.

Our full live coverage of the PPV is here.

