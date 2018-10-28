wrestling / News
Toni Storm Wins 2018 Mae Young Classic at Evolution (Highlights)
– Toni Storm became the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution on Sunday. Storm defeated Io Shirai at the all-women’s PPV to become the second winner of the annual tournament, following in the footsteps of Kairi Sane. You can see highlights from the match below via WWE’s Twitter accounts.
Our full live coverage of the PPV is here.
