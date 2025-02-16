Toni Storm Wins AEW Women’s World Title At Grand Slam Australia

Timeless Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to win the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Highlights of the match are below.

MAIN EVENT TIME! And The Woman from Hell has arrived…. Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/C2srMF6Wgj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

She has returned to her native land to deliver The Performance of a LIFETIME! She is "TIMELESS" Toni Storm! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/Ke7VjuIVaB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

And HERE we GO! With The AEW Women's World Championship ON THE LINE! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/kgtTOnh6oi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025



https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1891002684812964172

Mariah May with the kiss of DEATH? Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/x4L8psgflu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025