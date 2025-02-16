wrestling / News
Toni Storm Wins AEW Women’s World Title At Grand Slam Australia
Timeless Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to win the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW Grand Slam Australia.
Highlights of the match are below.
MAIN EVENT TIME! And The Woman from Hell has arrived….
Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/C2srMF6Wgj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025
She has returned to her native land to deliver The Performance of a LIFETIME!
She is "TIMELESS" Toni Storm!
Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/Ke7VjuIVaB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025
And HERE we GO!
With The AEW Women's World Championship ON THE LINE!
Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/kgtTOnh6oi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025
Toni Storm is RELENTLESS!
Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/QYQjKpqI7W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025
Mariah May with the kiss of DEATH?
Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/x4L8psgflu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025
SHE'S DONE IT!
The FIRST EVER 4X AEW Women's World Champion!
Toni Storm is TIMELESS!
Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!@MariahMayx | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/4QBVPt1vAi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025
#ANDNEW #AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm!#AEWGrandSlam Australia pic.twitter.com/jZQA8ukhJ5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025