Toni Storm Retains AEW Women’s Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (Clips)

It took a cheap shot to do it, but Toni Storm remains your AEW Women’s World Champion following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Storm defeated Willow Nightingale to retain her title after she raked the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion in t6he eyes behind the referee’s back and hit the Storm Zero for the three count. The win came shortly after Saraya and Ruby Soho were ejected from ringside for trying to interfere on Storm’s behalf.

Storm’s title reign stands at 29 days after she defeated Jamie Hayter for the title at Double or Nothing. You can see clips from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.