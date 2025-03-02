Toni Storm Explains Rules For ‘Hollywood Ending’ Match at AEW Revolution

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm laid out the rules for her Hollywood Ending match with Mariah May at Revolution. According to Storm, the match will be no DQ, no count out, no rope breaks and falls count anywhere. She said if May believed in God, she was going to meet her. Storm added that she will be leaving her soul at home. The match will be for the AEW Women’s World title. Storm and May are tied at one win apiece in their feud.

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm has a message for Mariah May after her brutal attack last week on Collision and sets the stage for the perfect Hollywood Ending at #AEWRevolution! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max#TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/JAKUNDNpz9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025