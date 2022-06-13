Tonight’s WWE Raw Possibly On Track For Lowest Attendance Since Return to Road

Tonight’s episode of Raw is potentially tracking for a possible attendance low since it returned to touring last year. WrestleTix reported earlier yesterday that tonight’s show at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas had, as of about 24 hours ago, 3,167 tickets out. That puts it on par to have the lowest attendance for Raw since it left the ThunderDome last year. The current Raw low for the post-ThunderDome era is 3,995 for the San Francisco episode on October 11th, 2021.

By comparison, Smackdown’s drew about 4,580 for the October 22nd episode in the same venue.