Tonight’s Episode of Svengoolie To Feature Jim Cornette and Lisa Marie Varon

Tonight’s episode of Svengoolie on MeTV will feature wrestling luminaries Jim Cornette and Lisa Marie Varon. The episode airs at 8 PM ET.

Here’s a synopsis: The movie studio tour begins at 8 pm eastern/pacific, 7 central Saturday night on MeTV- when we visit the make-up dept. where Pete creates cinema monsters- but when studio execs decide to fire him- he adds a little something into the make up to create REAL monsters to deal with them! Robert H. Harris, Paul “Wishbone” Brineger, Gary Collins and more team up to show “ How to Make a Monster”! We will also salute our friend, local and nationally known weatherman Tom Skilling on his retirement- and, after the movie, witness a historic event- wrestling manager Jim Cornette takes on the Svengoolie Burger Challenge at Lisa Marie Varon’s Squared Circle restaurant ( which we all miss around here)! It’s a big show- tune in!“