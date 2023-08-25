Tonight’s WWE Smackdown To Pay Tribute to Terry Funk, Bray Wyatt

WWE has announced that tonight’s episode of Smackdown will pay tribute to both Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. WWE sent out an email previewing tonight’s show that, in addition to the previously announced IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller matches, stated:

“Tonight, we pay tribute to the lives and careers of the one and only Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.”

As of this writing, the official WWE.com preview has not been updated with that information.