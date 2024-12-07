– AEW presents a new edition of AEW Collision tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live from the Greater Columbus Convention Center during GalaxyCon. Willow Nightingale will be in action for the first time since October, facing Serena Deeb in a Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament Bout.

Also, the Continental Classic tournament continues later tonight on TNT. There will be both Blue and Gold League matchups. AEW Collision will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Komander vs. Darby Allin

* Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa