Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation Special Saturday Lineup

– AEW is presenting a special Saturday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

* Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Jah-C and Storm Grayson

* Invictus Khash & JPH vs. The Acclaimed

* Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

* Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki

* The Factory (Aaron Solo, Cole Karter, & Nick Comoroto) vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds