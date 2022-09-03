wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation Special Saturday Lineup

September 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Elevation - Trios Match Hangman Page and The Dark Order Image Credit: AEW

– AEW is presenting a special Saturday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:

* GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo
* Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Jah-C and Storm Grayson
* Invictus Khash & JPH vs. The Acclaimed
* Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy
* Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki
* The Factory (Aaron Solo, Cole Karter, & Nick Comoroto) vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds

