wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 12 Matches Scheduled
– AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show has 12 confirmed matchups, with Eddie Kingston, Marko Stunt, Orange Cassidy, Abadon, and more set for action. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry
* Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears
* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi
* Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)
* The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales
* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)
* Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue
* Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt
* The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
* Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss
* Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander
Tune in for #AEWDark tomorrow at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB:
–@Antnyhenry v #EddieKingston
–@TheEmpBruh/@thebodyguard_ag/@frydaddy15/@DeanAlexanderNF v @RealWardlow/@ShawnSpears/@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR
–@MafiosaRossi v @abadon_AEW
–@Erik_Lockhart v @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/pjGEj4K7fl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2021
Watch a new episode of #AEWDark tomorrow at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11:
–@Mr_Freakbeast v @orangecassidy
–@jgrillo23/@hknott12/@thecamstewart v #GunnClub (@theaustingunn/@coltengunn/@RealBillyGunn)
–@Madi_Wrenkowski v @Skyebyee
–@KingSerpentico v @realmarkostunt pic.twitter.com/XKLMnnJb8b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2021
Tomorrow on #AEWDark at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11:
–@undeniablemm/@VaryMorales7 v #TheAcclaimed (@PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official)
–#TheWingmen (@ryrynemnem/@PAvalon) v #VarsityBlondes (@FlyinBrianJr/@griffgarrison1)
–@TheKalHerro v @SonnyKissXO
–@TheZedaZhang v @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/35vQqTWeRK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WOW Women of Wrestling Reportedly Prepping Relaunch With Tessa Blanchard Returning
- The Bella Twins Discuss Criticism Of Their WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Evolution Of Women In Wrestling
- Cody Rhodes Thinks AEW Rampage: First Dance Was Most Important Show Since Bash At the Beach 1996
- Roman Reigns Passes 400 Days As Universal Champion, Second-Longest Reign Ever