Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 12 Matches Scheduled

– AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show has 12 confirmed matchups, with Eddie Kingston, Marko Stunt, Orange Cassidy, Abadon, and more set for action. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry

* Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears

* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi

* Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)

* The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales

* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)

* Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue

* Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt

* The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)

* Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss

* Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander