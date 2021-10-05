wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 12 Matches Scheduled

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET. Tonight’s show has 12 confirmed matchups, with Eddie Kingston, Marko Stunt, Orange Cassidy, Abadon, and more set for action. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry
* Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears
* Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi
* Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)
* The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales
* Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)
* Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue
* Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt
* The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)
* Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss
* Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander

