Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Six Matches Scheduled

October 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 10-19-21- Aaron Solo vs. Frankie Kazarian

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode later tonight at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Currently, six matches are scheduled for tonight’s card. Here’s the current lineup:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Tiffany Nieves
* The Gunn Club vs. Alex Chamberlain, Dean Mercer, and Diamond Sheik
* Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamanté
* Lance Archer vs. OT Fernandez
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Aaron Solo
* The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels, & 10) vs. Daniel Garcia, Serpentico, & 2.0


https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1450289347715084294

