wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 10 Matches Scheduled
– AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode at 7:00 pm EST. AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s show, which you can see below:
* Abadon vs. Freya States
* AR Fox vs. Ari Daivari
* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)
* Iron Savages vs. Gus De La Vega & Levy Valenzuela
* Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves
* Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue
* Eli Isom & Chris Farrow vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi)
* Slim J vs. Blake Christian
* Terry Kid vs. Parker Boudreaux
* Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
