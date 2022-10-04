wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 10 Matches Scheduled

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 10-04-2022 - Matt Sydal and Dante Martin Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode at 7:00 pm EST. AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s show, which you can see below:

* Abadon vs. Freya States
* AR Fox vs. Ari Daivari
* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)
* Iron Savages vs. Gus De La Vega & Levy Valenzuela
* Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves
* Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue
* Eli Isom & Chris Farrow vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi)
* Slim J vs. Blake Christian
* Terry Kid vs. Parker Boudreaux
* Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading