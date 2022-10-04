Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 10 Matches Scheduled

– AEW Dark is back tonight with a new episode at 7:00 pm EST. AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s show, which you can see below:

* Abadon vs. Freya States

* AR Fox vs. Ari Daivari

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

* Iron Savages vs. Gus De La Vega & Levy Valenzuela

* Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves

* Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue

* Eli Isom & Chris Farrow vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi)

* Slim J vs. Blake Christian

* Terry Kid vs. Parker Boudreaux

* Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods