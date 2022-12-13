wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Matt Hardy Teams With Private Party, Tay Melo in Action
– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:
* The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen
* Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG)
* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette
* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena
Check out #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! @MadKing1981 & @Ortiz_Powerful v #Trustbusters' @tadpoleslimj @isThatVsK, @TheKipSabian v @Tony_Deppen, @MATTHARDYBRAND #PrivateParty @IsiahKassidy @Marq_Quen v @DeanAlexanderNF @rgrilloTSF @RhettTitusANX, plus more! pic.twitter.com/FtW8R6moZE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 to see @taymelo, @zackclayton, and #TheFactory's @BigShottyLee, @QTMarshall & @realcolekarter in action, plus much more! pic.twitter.com/6Cb6sQ6aH2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
