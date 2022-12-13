– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

* Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG)

* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena