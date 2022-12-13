wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Matt Hardy Teams With Private Party, Tay Melo in Action

December 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 12-13-2022 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced a six-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:

* The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen
* Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG)
* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette
* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

