Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Kenny Omega, Ricky Starks, Jade Cargill Set for Action
– AEW has announced an 11-match lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. A new episode debuts tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup for AEW Dark:
* Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno
* Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie
* Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti
* Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven
* Gus de la Vega vs. Parker Boudreaux
* Angelico and Chaos Project vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Richard Adonis
* Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. The Wingmen (Pretty Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
* Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley
* Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk
* Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi
* Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh
