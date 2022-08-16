Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 13 Matches Set, Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features a 13-match lineup, which you can see below:

* Abadon vs. Mafiosa

* Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki

* Bear Country vs. Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra

* Cezar Bononi vs. Marcus Kross

* Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle

* Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Breaux

* Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue

* Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Josh Woods vs. Cobra

* Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash

* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

* Brock Anderson vs. Serpentico