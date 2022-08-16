wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 13 Matches Set, Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features a 13-match lineup, which you can see below:
* Abadon vs. Mafiosa
* Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki
* Bear Country vs. Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra
* Cezar Bononi vs. Marcus Kross
* Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle
* Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Breaux
* Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue
* Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Josh Woods vs. Cobra
* Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash
* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
* Brock Anderson vs. Serpentico
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
[email protected] v @MafiosaRossi
–@AngelicoAAA v @baliyanxakki
–#BearCountry (@bear_boulder+@bearbronsonBC) v @AxelRRRRico1[email protected]
–@BAndersonAEW v @KingSerpentico pic.twitter.com/qv9ZTAypMN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c!
–@CezarBononi_ v @TheRealMarcusKross
–@EmiSakura_gtmv v @1ReneeMichelle
–@WoodsIsTheGoods v @TheCobraSingh
–@kaylarossi_ v @avery_breaux pic.twitter.com/K2519q64Kd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c!
–@TrueWillieHobbs v @BlakeChristian_
–@HakimZane v @InvictusKhash
–@SkyeByee v @CharRenegade_1
–@WillowWrestles v @W18Robin pic.twitter.com/YFN6tOXogB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022
Before he heads into the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinals this Friday on #AEWRampage with the #TrustBusters, the mastermind behind the group @AriyaDaivari, is set to battle @FuegoDelSol TONIGHT on #AEWDark; tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/C0BSUI4raI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 16, 2022
