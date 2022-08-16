wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 13 Matches Set, Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol

August 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features a 13-match lineup, which you can see below:

* Abadon vs. Mafiosa
* Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki
* Bear Country vs. Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra
* Cezar Bononi vs. Marcus Kross
* Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle
* Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Breaux
* Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue
* Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Josh Woods vs. Cobra
* Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash
* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
* Brock Anderson vs. Serpentico

