Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 14 Matches Scheduled

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. 14 matches have been scheduled.

ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham, Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez, and Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta are all scheduled for action tonight in singles matchups. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordan Oasis

* ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. J-Rod

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryce Donovan

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Henry

* Avery Breaux & Valentina Rossi vs. Charlette & Robyn Renegade

* Danhausen vs. Jake Something

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes

* Marina Shafir vs. Amber Nova

* Jay Lethal vs. Logan Cruz

* Serena Deeb vs. Viva Van

* Daniel Garcia vs. Alan Angel

* Fuego Del Sol vs. QT Marshall

* Luke Sampson vs. Jora Johl

* Lee Moriarty vs. Ren Jones