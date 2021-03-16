wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 15 Matches Set
– Last night was AEW Dark: Elevation, and tonight is the return of the original AEW Dark on AEW’s official YouTube channel. AEW will be back with a 15-match lineup for tonight’s show, featuring The Gunn Club, Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi, John Silver in singles action, and more. The show will debut at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Vertvixen vs. Madi Wrenkowski
* Tesha Price vs. Penelope Ford
* John Skyler vs. John Silver
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Carlie Bravo & Aaron Solow
* Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr)
* Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Ricky Starks & Brian Cage
* KiLynn King vs. Jazmin Allure
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Savannah Evans
* Jack Evans vs. 10
* D3 vs. Nick Comoroto
* Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) vs. Fuego Del Sol & Jake St. Patrick
* Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. Dean Alexander & Brick Aldridge
* Angel Fashion, Baron Black, Vary Morales, & Ryzin vs. Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Evil uno, Stu Grayson, & Alan Angels)
* Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, & Colten Gunn) vs. David Ali, Adam Priest, & Seth Gargis
