Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: 17 Matches Scheduled
– AEW Dark is back for a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s show has a jam-packed 17-match lineup scheduled, with Nyla Rose, Darby Allin, Thunder Rosa, and more scheduled for action. Here’s the current lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Nyla Rose vs. Valentina Rossi
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Colt Cabana) vs. Davis Ramos, Jake Manning, & Joey Sweets
* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, 10, & John Silver) vs. Dean Alexander, Arjun Singh, & T.I.M.
* The Hybrid2 vs. Jay Freddie & Marcus Kross
* Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor & Wheeler YUTA
* Tay Conti vs. Robyn Renegade
* Penelope Ford vs. Sahara Seven
* Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Seth Gargis & Ripper Zybsko
* Darby Allin vs. Invictus Khash
* Red Velvet vs. Skyler Moore
* Hikuleo vs. Thad Brown
* Lucha Brothers vs. Cezar Bononi & JD Drake
* 2.0 vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
* QT Marshall vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels
* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country
* Daniel Garcia vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang
