Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Konosuke Takeshita, Marina Shafir, Evil Uno, More Set for Action

March 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark - Steph de Lander vs. Marina Shafir Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Nine matchups have been announced for the show. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto
* Zack Clayton vs. Schaff
* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
* QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green & Vary Morales
* Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss
* Brady Booker vs. Serpentico
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter
* Top Flight vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Steph de Lander vs. Marina Shafir

