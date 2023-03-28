– AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Nine matchups have been announced for the show. Here’s the announced lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto

* Zack Clayton vs. Schaff

* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

* QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green & Vary Morales

* Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss

* Brady Booker vs. Serpentico

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter

* Top Flight vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Steph de Lander vs. Marina Shafir