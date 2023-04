– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s YouTube channel. Seven matchups have been announced so far for tonight’s card, including Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck and Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck

* Dream Girl Ellie vs. Marina Shafir

* Hunter James vs. Cole Karter

* The Renegades vs. Brittany J & Kiah Dream

* Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Iron Savages vs. The Trustbusters (Sonny Jay & Jeeves Kay)

* Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy & Jarrett Diaz