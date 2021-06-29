wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt, Abadon vs. Hyan
– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm ET. AEW has announced a 15-match lineup for tonight’s show. You can check out the card for AEW Dark below:
* Abadon vs. Hyan
* Nyla Rose vs. Holidead
* Tay Conti vs. Charlette Renegade
* Julia Hart vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Lee Johnson vs. Vary Morales
* Angelico vs. Arjun Singh
* Private Party and Jack Evans vs. Dark Order’s Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana
* Lance Archer vs. Kenny Bengal
* Shawn Dean vs. JDX
* Frankie Kazarian vs. JD Drake
* Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt
* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Chad Lennex and Zachariah
* Sonny Kiss vs. The Blade
* Wardlow vs. Baron Black
