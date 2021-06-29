Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt, Abadon vs. Hyan

– AEW returns with a new episode of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm ET. AEW has announced a 15-match lineup for tonight’s show. You can check out the card for AEW Dark below:

* Abadon vs. Hyan

* Nyla Rose vs. Holidead

* Tay Conti vs. Charlette Renegade

* Julia Hart vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Lee Johnson vs. Vary Morales

* Angelico vs. Arjun Singh

* Private Party and Jack Evans vs. Dark Order’s Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana

* Lance Archer vs. Kenny Bengal

* Shawn Dean vs. JDX

* Frankie Kazarian vs. JD Drake

* Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Marko Stunt

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Chad Lennex and Zachariah

* Sonny Kiss vs. The Blade

* Wardlow vs. Baron Black