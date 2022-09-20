wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Anthony Ogogo, Matt Sydal, Sonny Kiss Set for Action

September 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark - Anthony Ogogo match Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced an 11-match lineup for tonight’s new episode of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the update lineup:

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis
* Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Zuka & Alexander Moss
* KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven
* Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van
* La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir
* JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal
* Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio
* Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales
* The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews

