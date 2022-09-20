Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Anthony Ogogo, Matt Sydal, Sonny Kiss Set for Action

– AEW has announced an 11-match lineup for tonight’s new episode of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the update lineup:

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis

* Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Zuka & Alexander Moss

* KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven

* Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van

* La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir

* JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal

* Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio

* Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales

* The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews