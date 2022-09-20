wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Anthony Ogogo, Matt Sydal, Sonny Kiss Set for Action
– AEW has announced an 11-match lineup for tonight’s new episode of AEW Dark. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the update lineup:
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis
* Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Zuka & Alexander Moss
* KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven
* Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van
* La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir
* JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal
* Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio
* Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales
* The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11!
–@AnthonyOgogo v @The_LukeKurtis
–@EmiSakura_gtmv v @avery_breaux
–@SilverNumber1+@YTAlexReynolds v @Z_SHOCKDAWORLD+@Alexander__Moss
–@KiLynnKing v @Sahara_007 pic.twitter.com/oDyvLqhS3f
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
Don't miss #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–@MadisonRayne v @HellBentVixen
–@MarinaShafir v @LaRosaNegraPR
–@MattSydal v @RealJDDrake
–@SonnyKissXO v @Joe__Ocasio pic.twitter.com/AeuXg3zAmK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
Check out #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
–@TonyNese+@WoodsIsTheGoods v @baliyanxakki+Ryan Matthews
–#Trustbusters @AriyaDaivari+@TheParkerB_+@tadpoleslimj v @TheMarcusKross+@ArtistMagnum+@llcoolgkm
–@ZackClayton v @VaryMorales7 pic.twitter.com/eIEEjLfdES
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Reacts to Notion That WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Teases Are About Him
- MJF Talks AEW Hiatus, Double Or Nothing, & Contract Details
- Konnan Claims AEW Won’t Let Kenny Omega Work AAA Triplemania, Note On How Accurate That Is
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week