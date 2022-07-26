wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: PAC Defends All-Atlantic Title against LJ Cleary
– AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
PAC will be defending his All-Atlantic Championship against LJ Cleary on tonight’s card. Here’s the full AEW Dark lineup:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. LJ Cleary
* “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart
* Ari Daivari vs. Blake Christian
* Slim J vs. Blake Li
* Kiera Hogan vs. Allie Recks
* Marina Shafir vs. Tracy Nyxx
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds
* Julia Hart vs. Renee Michelle
* Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando
* Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon
On tonight’s new episode of #AEWDark, #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @BASTARDPAC defends the title against @LJ_Cleary at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/YqPMYch054
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022
Don’t miss tonight’s huge episode of #AEWDark at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–#SlimJ v #TheFactory's #BlakeLi
–#JerichoAppreciationSociety's @TheAngeloParker vs @thecamstewart
–@_BlakeChristian vs @AriyaDaivari
Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2RWZaK pic.twitter.com/qVYYubU6jZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022
Don’t miss tonight’s huge episode of #AEWDark at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@HoganKnowsBest3 v @AllieRecks
–@MarinaShafir v @TracyNyxx
–#TheWingmen's @ryrynemnem v #DarkOrder's @YTAlexReynolds
Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2SeAzk pic.twitter.com/JD4vOk77zO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022
Don’t miss tonight’s huge episode of #AEWDark at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@realcolekarter v @thebigorlando
–@lucha_angel1 v #TheWingmen's @PAvalon
–@TheJuliaHart v @1ReneeMichelle
Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2RWZaK pic.twitter.com/R1Z2N8cCfI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2022
