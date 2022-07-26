Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: PAC Defends All-Atlantic Title against LJ Cleary

– AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

PAC will be defending his All-Atlantic Championship against LJ Cleary on tonight’s card. Here’s the full AEW Dark lineup:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. LJ Cleary

* “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart

* Ari Daivari vs. Blake Christian

* Slim J vs. Blake Li

* Kiera Hogan vs. Allie Recks

* Marina Shafir vs. Tracy Nyxx

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds

* Julia Hart vs. Renee Michelle

* Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando

* Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon