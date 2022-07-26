wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: PAC Defends All-Atlantic Title against LJ Cleary

July 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark PAC vs. LJ Cleary Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced a 10-match lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark. The new episode debuts tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

PAC will be defending his All-Atlantic Championship against LJ Cleary on tonight’s card. Here’s the full AEW Dark lineup:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. LJ Cleary
* “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Cameron Stewart
* Ari Daivari vs. Blake Christian
* Slim J vs. Blake Li
* Kiera Hogan vs. Allie Recks
* Marina Shafir vs. Tracy Nyxx
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Alex Reynolds
* Julia Hart vs. Renee Michelle
* Cole Karter vs. Mike Orlando
* Dante Martin vs. Peter Avalon

