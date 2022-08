Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: The Acclaimed vs. The Wingmen, Parker Boudreaux vs. Serpentico

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube Channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the announced seven-match lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

* Serpentico vs. Parker Boudreaux

* Harley Cameron vs. Willow Nightingale

* The Acclaimed vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

* The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price

* KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)