Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Action Andretti, Konosuke Takeshita, Riho, Lance Archer in Action
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features a 12-match lineup. Here’s what’s on tap for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark:
* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson
* AR Fox vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Lance Archer vs. Cody Chhunn & Guillermo Rosas
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)
* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn
* Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman
* Skye Blue vs. Mylo
* Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico
* Riho vs. Diamante
* Willow Nightingale vs. Zoe Dubois
