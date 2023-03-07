– AEW Dark returns with a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features a 12-match lineup. Here’s what’s on tap for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark:

* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

* AR Fox vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Brian Cage vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Lance Archer vs. Cody Chhunn & Guillermo Rosas

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jack Cartwheel

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

* Big Bill vs. Julius Coleman

* Skye Blue vs. Mylo

* Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico

* Riho vs. Diamante

* Willow Nightingale vs. Zoe Dubois