– AEW Dark returns with a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Athena defends her ROH Women’s World Title against Marina Shafir, plus more. Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s card. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Marina Shafir

* Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante

* The Voros Twins vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe, & Caleb Teninty

* Teal Piper & Kel vs. Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Melo

* Steve Migs vs. Jake Hager