wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Athena vs. Marina Shafir ROH Women’s World Title Match

January 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark - Athena vs. Marina Shafir Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Dark returns with a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Athena defends her ROH Women’s World Title against Marina Shafir, plus more. Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s card. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Marina Shafir
* Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams
* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante
* The Voros Twins vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe, & Caleb Teninty
* Teal Piper & Kel vs. Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Melo
* Steve Migs vs. Jake Hager

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading