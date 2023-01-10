wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Athena vs. Marina Shafir ROH Women’s World Title Match
– AEW Dark returns with a new episode on AEW’s official YouTube channel later tonight at 7:00 pm EST. Athena defends her ROH Women’s World Title against Marina Shafir, plus more. Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s card. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Marina Shafir
* Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams
* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante
* The Voros Twins vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe, & Caleb Teninty
* Teal Piper & Kel vs. Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Melo
* Steve Migs vs. Jake Hager
Don't miss #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB to see the team of @MATTHARDYBRAND, @OfficialEGO & @IsiahKassidy in action, @RealJakeHager in singles action, @TayMelo & @annajay___ v the team of @TheRebelKel & daughter of wrestling legend Roddy Piper: @arielteal! pic.twitter.com/gD1TuTvebR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
#AEWDark is TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
See @realrubysoho & @willowwrestles v @EmiSakura_gtmv & @DiamanteLAX, #BigBill @TheCaZXL & @theleemoriarty v @VorosTwins, #JuiceRobinson v @protwilliams and much more! pic.twitter.com/PqUAcKj7BF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
After being confronted by @MarinaShafir at #AEWDarkElevation, #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will now defend her title against #TheProblem on #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/nY78vyxUbJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 10, 2023
